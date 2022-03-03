Where to find the Miniature Ranni Doll in Elden Ring

The Miniature Ranni Doll is a key item you can find in Elden Ring. If you’re looking to add it to your collection, obtaining it will take quite a bit of time. You’ll need to work your way through a handful of objectives directly for Ranni. In this guide, we detail what you need to do to find the Miniature Ranni Doll in Elden Ring.

You’ll need to speak with Ranni and find her at the Three Sister’s location. You can do this by scaling the Caria Manor, and then speaking with Ranni in Ranni’s Rise, the middlemost tower. She’ll ask you to work with several of her companions, namely Blaidd and Seluvis. Blaidd will be looking for Nokron the Eternal City, and Seluvis will have a task for you. We recommend working on Seluvis’ task first.

He needs you to have Nepheli drink a potion he’s made for her. To do this, you’ll need to return to Roundtable Hold, speak with her, and try to get her to drink it. She’ll refuse, and after you rest at a site of grace, she’ll have disappeared. You can find her at the Village of the Albinaurics. There, defeat the Omenkiller with her, and then return to Roundtable Hold.

You’ll find her in the lower levels. Speak with her there, and then speak with her father, Gideon Ofnir. He’ll offer to dump the potion, or give it to Nepheli. Regardless of your choice, return to Seluvis to share you’ve completed it. From there, you’ll receive a letter of recommendation, and you can take it to Sellen, the witch at Waypoint Ruins. Then, you’ll need to find and defeat Starscouraged Radagan at Redmane Castle. Once you’ve done that, you’ll now have access to Nokron the Eternal City.

Your goal now is to progress through Nokron and reach the Fingerslayer Blade. You can find it at the end of the dungeon. You’ll need to do battle against a boss Mimic Tear, take a left, and then make your way over to the site of grace Ancestral Woods. From there, you’ll have to do some platforming to make it into the Night’s Sacred Ground, and at the bottom will be the item you’re looking for. Now that you have it, take it to Ranni back at Three Sister’s, and then rest at a site of grace.

The final thing you’ll need to do is make your way to the northernmost tower in Three Sister’s, Renna’s Rise, and climb to the top where you’ll find a Waygate. The Waygate will take you to Ainsel River Main, and inside the first coffin in front of you will be the Miniature Ranni’s Doll.