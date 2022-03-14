Where to find the Miquellan Knight’s Sword in Elden Ring

Holy knights carry the Miquellan Knight’s Sword with pride. This weapon has been forged with amber from the Haligtree and deals holy damage. This weapon’s skill, Sacred Blade, grants this weapon a holy essence and fires off a golden blade projectile. Here is where you can find the Miquellan Knight’s Sword in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this weapon, you will first need to make your way to the Haligtree. This is achieved by reaching the Consecrated Snowfield. To get to the snowfield, you need to collect the two halves of the Secret Haligtree Medallion and take the Grand Lift of Rold down to the snowfield. Once there, solve the puzzle Ordina to access the portal and make it to the Haligtree.

Once you reach the Haligtree, continue through the area until you reach Elphael. Specifically, you are looking for the Prayer Room Site of Grace. You will be able to tell when you reach this area because a Cleanrot Knight will be waiting out front and Millicent will be inside near the grace. Continue along the path and enter the door to the left after the statue of the woman with a candle. Go up the stairs and out the door to the balcony. Jump onto the tree root and follow it up to the thin platform leading down to the bell tower. The sword is under the bell in the tower.