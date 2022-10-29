Where to find the Monocular Key in Resident Evil Village – Shadows of Rose

Keys play a huge part in the Resident Evil series. In Resident Evil 2, you needed to gather different keys so you could maneuver around the police station. In Resident Evil Village’s Shadows of Rose DLC, you need the Ocular Keys to gain access to various doors and items found throughout the castle. The first key that you should find in the game is the Monocular Key. This is the first of many key items required to complete the DLC. This guide will show you where you can find the Monocular Key in Resident Evil Village – Shadows of Rose.

Monocular Key location in Resident Evil Village – Shadows of Rose

You won’t be able to obtain the Monocular Key until you have found the RW-Variant Flask 1 and 2. They are necessary to obtain the key. The first flask can be found in the section of the castle where the library is and is required so that you can destroy the Mutamycete Cores around the castle. Once you have the flask, head back to the center of the courtyard and go back inside the castle through the Dining Room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go back to the Main Hall section of the map and destroy the Cores blocking the way to the second floor. At the top of the stairs, you will find a hand-drawn map showing you where the Monocular Key is located. To get the key, go through the door on the second floor that is opposite where the stairs on in the Main Hall. Destroy the Core blocking the way and you will see a new enemy spawn. Run down the hallway and get to the Drawing Room at the end.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you are in the Drawing Room, the door will shut and the mysterious character behind the letters won’t let you leave until you have the second flask. Go through the fireplace to find the second flask and increase your powers. This will allow you to use Rose’s powers to stun enemies and make shooting them easier.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go back through the door to the hallway and the powerful enemy will be gone. Follow the path to the right to go to the Dressing Room. There will be a few enemies in here. Take care of them and grab the Monocular Key on the table.