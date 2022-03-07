Where to find the Moon of Nokstella talisman in Elden Ring

The Moon of Nokstella is one of the many talismans that you can find throughout the world that magic users will want to get their hands on. This talisman increases the number of memory slots that you can attune magic to without needing to find more Memory Stones. A useful item if you want to be able to cast a ton of spells. Here is where you can find the Moon of Nokstella Talisman in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find this talisman, you will need to make your way to Nokstella, Eternal City. To reach this area, you will need to defeat the gargoyles in Nokron and use the coffin to reach Deeproot Depths. From there, use the other coffin near the waterfalls to reach Ainsel River. From there, follow the path until you reach Nokstella.

When you reach Nokstella, follow the path up the stairs. You will need to make your way past a few Silver Tear enemies. Go across the bridge that the giant ball enemy appears on and up the stairs on the other side. Enter the building at the top and cross the bridge. Finally, go up the stairs and into the building at the top to find a swordmaiden and two Silver Tears. Behind them is a chest that contains the talisman.