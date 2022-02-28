The Moonlight Katana is one of the tougher weapons to acquire in Elden Ring. While powerful, getting to it may require you to level up quite a bit before advancing on the location. However, knowing where to find it is half the battle. It’ll be up to you and your skills in Elden Ring to acquire it at your leisure. In this guide, we cover where to find the Moonlight Katana in Elden Ring.

There are two ways to enter the cave where the Moonlight Katana is located. The first, more straightforward path is finding your way over to Caelid and making your way to the Rotview Balcony site of grace. From there, head to the southwest and jump down the cliff. You’ll see a pair of guards protecting the entrance to the Gael Tunnel. However, there’s also a back entrance to these tunnels through Limgrave, which we also pictured below. These entrances feature a site of grace you can access to rest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you reach the location, your goal is to reach closer to the back of the cave entrance, closer to where you are on the Limgrave side, and defeat the Magma Wyrm. This powerful boss is an optional foe you can choose to battle against. If you do, you expect a challenging struggle. However, your reward is the Moonlight Katana, a weapon that uses Dexterity and Intelligence to scale its damage, along with a little bit of Strength.