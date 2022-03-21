Where to find the Mottled Necklace in Elden Ring

The Mottled Necklace resembles the antlers of the Ancestral Followers that you typically find in Nokron and Siofra River. This talisman raises a few attributes you may not always think about; Immunity, robustness, and focus. These attributes directly affect how your character handles status effects like sleep, blood loss, poison, rot, frostbite, and madness. Here is where you can find the Mottled Neckless in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this talisman, you will need to make your way to Liurnia. This is the region that is above the Limgrave region. To reach this area, you will either need to go through Stormveil Castle and defeat the two bosses within or go around Stormveil Castle by taking the cliffside route near the broken bridge. Both routes will lead you directly to the Lake-Facing Cliff Site of Grace.

From the Site of Grace, make your way northwest to the other side of the lake. Once there, head southwest past the enemy encampment and up the hills to The Four Belfries. Go to the top belfry to get an Imbued Sword Key. You will need this to activate the waygates there. Activate the waygate at the second belfry from the bottom. This waygate will take you to Nokron, Eternal City. When you spawn, you will be on a large rock. Drop down to the platform below. Take your time since falling can kill you if you aren’t careful. Once you land on the platform, walk straight ahead past the structure to find the talisman. Be careful of the crucible knight in the area.