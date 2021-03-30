Where to find the new Raptors animal in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

A new animal has been added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, as Raptors can now be found roaming the map. The primal theme of the season continues as an ancient threat is now here, and is perfectly happy to eat your face.

Players will be curious about where to find them, so in this guide, we will help you track them down, and prepare you to fight them.

The best spot to find Raptors that we have discovered so far is actually around the hotel and lodge area in Weeping Woods. The Raptors can spawn in the buildings, giving serious Jurassic Park vibes as you are trying to explore. They can also be found in the surrounding woods.

Raptors are a good deal tougher than the other animals, and are very dangerous in a group, so be careful. We would suggest that you loot up first with some shield, weapons, and health packs before you go searching for them.

Weeping Woods is definitely the best spot that we have found so far, but we will update this guide with more spawn points for the new Raptors as we discover them.

The Raptors seem to drop the same type of loot as other animals, mostly meat and bone pieces for crafting, so we are unsure if there is a specific weapon that you need to hunt them for just yet.

