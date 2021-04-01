Where to find the new Webster NPC location in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

Fortnite has introduced a new secret NPC. Webster can be found wandering the streets off the island, although he is a terror to actually track down. Webster has a number of spawn points, but he also likes to wander, so finding him is difficult.

His three main spawn locations are at the Gas Station below Weeping Woods, at the gas station in Lazy Lake, and at the gas station at the Gas and Gulp to the south of Colossal Crops.

As we said, Webster likes to go for walks, we assume to leave eggs all over the island. He also has a fun weapon for sale if you have the Gold Bars. He will sell you the Egg Launcher which will fire explosive easter eggs as your enemies.

If you have already found all the other NPCs in Chapter 2 Season 6, then finding the secret Webster NPC will also get you an achievement.

Don’t forget there are plenty of new challenges this week, and you can find them all listed below:

Fly 20 meters with a chicken

Hunt chickens

Catch fish at Camp Cod, Lake Canoe, or Stealthy Stronghold

Deal damage with shotguns

Get headshots with rifles

Deal damage within 20 meters using a pistol or revolver

Eliminate Raptor, Zenith, or Blackheart

Forage colored eggs hidden around the map

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.