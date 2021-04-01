How to forage bouncy eggs around the island in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

The legendary challenge in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 for Week 3 is to forage for bouncy eggs. These eggs can be eaten and will give players a low gravity jump that they can use to get around the map.

The eggs are tough to find, but we will spend the next few hours trying to track down all their locations. We have all the eggs that we have found so far marked below.

Bouncy Egg Locations #1

The first batch can be found just the southeast of Colossal Crops in the green area of land just before the river.

The rest of the Week 3 challenges can be found below:

Fly 20 meters with a chicken

Hunt chickens

Catch fish at Camp Cod, Lake Canoe, or Stealthy Stronghold

Deal damage with shotguns

Get headshots with rifles

Deal damage within 20 meters using a pistol or revolver

Eliminate Raptor, Zenith, or Blackheart

Forage colored eggs hidden around the map

This guide is under construction.

