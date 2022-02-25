Where to find the Nomadic Merchant in Limgrave East in Elden Ring

There are multiple merchants for you to find throughout Elden Ring, and they’re eager to sell you their wares to assist you as you progress through the game. Each of them has unique series of items available on them, but you have to locate them first. There’s a Nomadic Merchant waiting for you in Limgrave East. Here’s what you need to know about finding the Nomadic Merchant in Limgrave East in Elden Ring.

You’ll need to head to the southern region of Limgrave East to find them. While going through the southern road, you’ll encounter the merchant’s message on the ground, and you’ll see a small silhouette of them. However, this is not the location of the Nomadic Merchant, but they are nearby.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the message on the ground, you will need to adventure to the northeast, into the forest. Keep going until you find the Nomadic Merchant on the ground, next to a campsite with their horse nearby. These are all of the items the Nomadic Merchant will have available to you.

Armorer’s Cookbook (3)

Arrows

Beast Liver

Blue-Gold Kite Shield

Bolts

Festering Bloody Finger

Hand Axe

Lump of Flesh

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook (5)

Riveted Wooden Shield

Sliver of Meat

St. Trina’s Arrows

Trina’s Lily

Make sure to grab whatever items you need, and revisit this merchant in the future. We highly recommend grabbing the crafting books.