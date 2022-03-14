Where to find the Old Lord’s Talisman in Elden Ring

The Old Lord’s Talisman is one of the few legendary talismans you can find in the Lands Between. This talisman extends the duration of your sorceries and incantations which is great if you love to use ones that cause an effect. Here is where you can find the Old Lord’s Talisman in Elden Ring.

To obtain this talisman, you first need to make your way to the Crumbling Farum Azula area. You are automatically transported there after you beat the Fire Giant boss and get the cutscene at the Forge of the Giants. Once there, make your way to the Beside the Great Bridge Site of Grace. This is the Site of Grace directly before the boss room with the calvary enemy in front of it.

Follow the path up onto the great bridge. Instead of going up the bridge toward the boss, turn around and go into the building behind you. You will notice that there are a lot of dead beast enemies here. Two of these enemies are pretending to be dead; one by the stairs, and one by the ladder on the balcony. Go down the ladder and make your way across the bridge to the tower. Do not enter the tower right away. You will first be invaded by Bernahl. After you defeat him, bait out the enemies in the tower with a bow or magic. There are three that will jump you if you just walk in. The talisman is in the chest inside the tower.