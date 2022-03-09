Where to find the One-Eyed Shield in Elden Ring

Those who relish the opportunity to show off their strength may want to get their hands on the One-Eyed Shield. This shield not only protects the user but gives them another means of attack. The shield’s weapon art, Flame Spit, allows you to shoot out a massive fireball from the barrel in the shield’s mouth. It is a deadly move that only the strong can use. Here is where you can find the One-Eyed Shield in Elden Ring.

This shield will take some time to obtain because you need to make your way to the Mountaintops of the Giants. To reach this area, you will need to go to the capital city, Leyndell. Once there, make your way through the city and defeat Morgott. Afterward, Melina will give you the medallion required to take the Grand Lift of Rold.

When you reach the Mountaintops of the Giants, head northeast to the frozen lake where the dragon is. From there, loop back around to the southwest and go up the mountainside. After following this path, you will find Guardians’ Garrison. This fort is guarded by many enemies. Get inside through the main gate and use the ladder to reach the upper level. From there, destroy the boxes and jump down onto the platform below the outer wall. Follow the platform up some stairs and you will come across an NPC enemy named Chief Guardian Arghanthy. Defeat them to obtain the shield. Be careful, they have the shield and are not afraid to use it.