Where to find the Opaline Hardtear and Stonebarb Cracked Tear in Elden Ring

It seems that defeating any Erdtree Avatar near a Minor Erdtree will give you one or two tears to use in your Physick Flask. Of course, some of these tears are absolute necessities like the unlimited FP one for magic users. The Opaline Hardtear grants you 15% bonus damage negation against all elemental damage types and the Stonebarb Cracked Tear increases your chances of breaking an enemy’s guard. Here is where you can find the Opaline Hardtear and the Stonebarb Cracked Tear in Elden Ring.

To obtain these tears, you will need to travel to the region of Caelid. This is the region to the east of Limgrave and the Mistwood. You will know when you reach the area because the ground will turn a reddish color. You will need to make your way to the eastern side of the Caelid region to the Minor Erdtree in the area. The easiest way to reach this area is to go to the Third Church of Marike and use the waygate behind the church to teleport to the Bestial Sanctum. From there, you can travel south across the bridge to easily reach the Minor Erdtree. Of course, we suggest you wait a little while before venturing out here because of the jump in difficulty that this area has compared to Limgrave.

You will need to defeat the Putrid Avatar in the area where the Minor Erdtree is. The Putrid Avatar is just like the normal Erdtree Avatars except it releases Scarlet Rot on occasion. This Scarlet Rot can blanket the area and easily kill you if you aren’t prepared. Make sure to bring some Preserving Boluses if you have them to help prevent your character from dying. You can also tackle this fight on horseback which makes things a little easier.