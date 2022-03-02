Where to find the Pearldrake Talisman +1 in Elden Ring

If you are having trouble with magical attacks always hitting you and dealing a lot of damage, you should try the Pearldrake Talisman. This item boosts your non-physical damage negation so you don’t get killed by every Glintstone spell that comes your way. Here is how you get the Pearldrake Talisman +1 in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain the talisman, you will need to make your way north to Mt. Gelmir. To get here, you will need to get north through Liurnia and take the path through the Ruin Strewn Precipice. The end of this area will let you back outside near the ruins at the Abandoned Coffin Site of Grace. From there, head northeast to find the ruins.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the ruins, you will have another boss fight with a Tibia Mariner. You will want to deal with the boss fight first before searching around. Look around the ruins for an imp statue. You will need to use a Stonesword Key to gain access. Use the key on the imp statue to open the door next to it. Go through the doorway and open the chest to find the talisman.