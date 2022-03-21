Where to find the Pearldrake Talisman in Elden Ring

The Pearldrake Talisman is great if you have an issue with non-physical damage. This is damage like magic, lightning, holy, and fire damage. This talisman increases your damage negation against anything that is non-physical. Unfortunately, this talisman is also in a weird location, making it awkward to reach. Here is where you can find the Pearldrake Talisman in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this talisman, you will need to travel to the Liurnia region. This is the region to the north of Limgrave. You can reach this region by going through Stormveil Castle or around it by following the cliffside near the broken bridge. Both ways will take you to the area directly behind Stormveil Castle to the Lake-Facing Cliff Site of Grace. We recommend taking the pathway around the cliffs if you are underleveled. This will allow you to skip the bosses in Stormveil which can be a bit of a hassle.

From the Site of Grace, travel northwest to the other side of the lake. Once there, head southwest along the ground to go into the woods. There are some enemy encampments around along with some spirit trolls. Go up the mountains to the area called The Four Belfries. There will be three teleporters here. Grab the Imbued Sword Key from the chest in front of the top belfry. After that, use the Sword Key on the first belfry at the bottom of the hill. Use the waygate to teleport to the Crumbling Farum Azula. You will be on a floating platform. Drop down to the platforms below. You will need to fight two beastmen. Afterward, drop to the platform below the one with the beastmen and you will find the talisman.