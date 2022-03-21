Where to find the Perfumer’s Talisman in Elden Ring

Perfumers can be pretty annoying enemies. They constantly spew some sort of mist that catches on fire. This mist not only damages you when it is thrown but when it detonates as well. Give those Perfumers a taste of their own medicine with the Perfumer’s Talisman. This talisman increases the potency of all your perfume items, making them far more deadly. Here is where you can find the Perfumer’s Charm in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain the Perfumer’s Talisman, you will first need to make your way to Altus Plateau. This can be done in two ways. You can either collect the two halves of the Dectus Medallion and ride up to the plateau on the Grand Lift of Dectus or you can go through the dungeons that connect Liurnia to the plateau. The lift is much easier when you are at a low level and doesn’t require killing any bosses.

Once you reach the plateau, make your way south to the area with all the caravans. If you came up through the dungeons, this is where you will appear after exiting via the lift. Once here, travel to the west to the lake area with the multiple flower enemies. Keep traveling west until you reach the Perfumer’s Ruins. Despite the name, you will only have to deal with two Perfumers in the area and an omenkiller. Once they are out of the way, look for the staircase leading into the ground. Follow it down to find a chest that contains the talisman.