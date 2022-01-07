Where to find the Pizza Plex Logo Shirt in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

There are a ton of collectibles to discover hidden throughout the pizzaplex in FNAF: Security Breach. One of these collectibles is the Pizza Plex Logo Shirt. While it is not necessary for the completion of the game, you may want to collect all of the items you can find. Here is where you can find the Pizza Plex Logo Shirt in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Pizza Plex Logo Shirt is one of the few collectibles that doesn’t require security clearance because you can find it at the beginning of the game. All you need to do is access Rockstar Row. Rockstar Row is the area where you can find all of the animatronics greenrooms. It is also the area where you start off the game.

Once you get into the main hall of Rockstar Row where all of the greenrooms are, locate the cutouts where Shadow Bonnie is. There are also cutouts of Ennard, Freddy, and Balloon Boy here. Go behind the cutout of Shadow Bonnie to find the present that contains the Pizza Plex Logo Shirt.