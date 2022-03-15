Where to find the Poison Armament incantation in Elden Ring

Poison is a useful status effect to exploit in Elden Ring. If you poison a foe, the effect will gradually chip away at their HP, and afflicted enemies typically remain poisoned for quite a while. Even if you don’t have poison arrows or other poison-dealing weapons, you can use the Poison Armament incantation to coat your melee weapon in poison, which will cause poison buildup to whatever you hit with it.

The incantation is found in Caelid — a dangerous, terrifying area packed with many powerful enemies. However, there’s a relatively risk-free way to travel to Caelid and get the incantation as soon as you first arrive in Limgrave. First, you’ll want to go to the Dragon-Burnt Ruins, which you’ll find to the east of the First Step Site of Grace. In the ruins, look for an underground bunker with a treasure chest at the end of it. This treasure chest is actually a transporter trap, but to get this incantation, you’ll want to intentionally set it off. Open the chest, and you’ll be transported to Sellia Crystal Tunnel.

You’re likely too low of a level to fight here, so sprint out of the tunnel once you spawn into it. There will be a Site of Grace at the tunnel’s entrance. Once you exit, you’ll be in Caelid, right next to the Swamp of Aeonia. The incantation is in this general area, south of the tunnel.

You’ll find the incantation on the shoreline of the lake, but you won’t see it at first. You’ll have to kill an invisible Teardrop Scarab that’s roaming around the shore. While its body is invisible, you should be able to spot where it’s going thanks to the glowing footprints it leaves behind. The scarab dies after only one hit, so use Torrent to intercept the scarab’s path and deliver your killing blow. You’ll then receive the incantation.