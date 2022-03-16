Where to find the Poison Mist incantation in Elden Ring

There are plenty of opportunities when your build revolves around poisoning your enemies. Strike your enemies with a poisonous weapon, use a weapon are that causes poison build-up, or even spray a poisonous mist that will inhibit your foes. The Poison Mist incantation does exactly that and, if done right, you can poison your foes without them even knowing it. Here is where you can find the Poison Mist incantation in Elden Ring.

To get your hands on this incantation, you first need to make your way to the Weeping Penninsula. This is typically the second or third area that you should go to when progressing through the game and is relatively easy to reach if you run there from the start. To reach the Weeping Penninsula, head south of Limgrave and cross the bridge with the ballista on it. Be careful, the bolts do explode.

After you cross the bridge, keep heading south along the road and you should run into the map for the area. Keep heading south and you will find the nomadic merchant along with the Castle Morne Rampart Site of Grace. Head a little bit farther south to the other side of the wall and you will find a beetle in the area marked on the map above. This beetle will teleport so keep an eye on it. The beetle will drop the spell when killed.