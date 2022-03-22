Where to find the Prince of Death’s Cyst in Elden Ring

The Prince of Death doesn’t come up much in the Lands Between. There are two items that you can find that involve him; the Cyst and the Pustule. Both of these items increase your vitality stat. In case you are unaware, the vitality stat increases your resistance to instant death. It is really helpful to have when going up against basilisks. Here is where you can find the Prince of Death’s Cyst in Elden Ring.

To obtain this talisman, you will first need to make your way to Deeproot Depths. Unfortunately, that is easier said than done and requires you to defeat at least one difficult boss. You can reach the depths by going to the sewers of the capital city and defeating Mohg, The Omen. Take the pathway past his boss room to the bottom and hit the illusory wall to reveal the path to the depths. The other way is to defeat the Valiant Gargoyles in Nokron and ride the magical coffin up the waterfall.

Once you reach the depths, make your way to the Deeproot Depths Site of Grace. Once there, head over to the ruins nearby. Be careful to avoid the gargoyles that shoot fire. Look for the waterfall that you can go behind to the east of where you enter the ruins. Behind the waterfall is a cave with a sleeping Runebear. The talisman is next to the Runebear. Be ready because grabbing it will most likely wake the bear up and it will be angry.