Can you find the Prison Cell Key in Sea of Thieves? Answered

After clearing a Sea Fort in Sea of Thieves, there will be some trinkets to discover around the fortress. There are doors to unlock and treasure to be claimed, with the Captain of the Fortress dropping a Treasury Key, and a Store Room Key spawning at random for each session.

However, players have been baffled by one door that can’t be unlocked — to the right of the Treasury is a jail cell, with a prompt indicating that one needs a Prison Cell Key to unlock it. As of this time, no one has been able to figure out where this key is.

In our multiple run-throughs of Sea Forts so far, we haven’t been able to find the key either. Looking through the bars of the jail cell, there doesn’t appear to be anything remarkable inside — just a skeleton, a cot, and a strange chalk drawing on the floor.

Currently, players are speculating that this jail cell, which is in the same location in each one of the six Sea Forts, will play some part in the second Adventure story mission, titled Forts of the Forgotten. That Adventure will launch on March 24, and it’ll be playable for a limited time. This guide will update once the location and function of the Prison Cell Key become clear.