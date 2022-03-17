Where to find the Pulley Bow in Elden Ring

The Pulley Bow may not be the best bow you can find in the Lands Between but it does hold its own. The damage of this bow is similar to the Longbow and it uses Somber Smithing Stone instead of normal Smithing Stone to rank up. Despite this weapon being weaker than other bows, you won’t be able to get your hands on it for a while. Here is where you can find the Pulley Bow in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Pulley Bow is found up in Mt. Gelmir. To reach this area, you will need to travel across Liurnia to the north. There are two ways to access this area. You can either find the two halves of the Dectus Medallion and take the Grand Lift of Dectus or go through the dungeons that lead up to Altus Plateau. Once you reach Altus Plateau, you will need to travel around the area where the Minor Erdtree is by going east and essentially running in a big circle around the edge of the Altus Plateau as it loops back around to Mt. Gelmir.

You will end up coming across a bridge that connects to Mt. Gelmir. Once you find the bridge, continue along the path until you find an area with a bunch of Abductor Virgins. Connected to the cliff in this area is a ladder. Climb the ladder and you will be next to the First Mt. Gelmir Campsite Site of Grace. Nearby, you will see an archery tower. Climb to the top of the archery tower and you will find a body with the Pulley Bow on it.