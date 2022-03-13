Where to find the Radagon Icon talisman in Elden Ring

If you are aiming to be the best spell caster you can be, you may want to get your hands on the Radagon Icon talisman. This talisman helps out spell casters by shortening the spell casting time of all their spells. This affects both sorceries and incantations for those of you who are faith users. Here is where you can find the Radagon Icon talisman in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this talisman, you first need to get into Raya Lucaria Academy and make your way to the Debate Parlor Site of Grace. To get into the academy, you first need to obtain the Academy Glintstone Key from behind the nearby dragon. Afterward, you will be able to access the academy. Once inside, just follow the path to reach the Red Wolf of Radagon boss.

After the boss fight, leave the Debate Parlor in the direction of the courtyard and make a hard right after the gate. Jump over the fence onto the roof below and climb the ladder. At the top of the ladder jump through the broken window. On the balcony inside, hang a right and you will find a chest. Inside will be the talisman.