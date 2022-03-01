You’ll find caves scattered all over Elden Ring, waiting for you to discover and find them in the game. Many of these caves contain optional bosses and crafting materials you’ll want to farm to increase the power of your favorite weapons. The Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel is one of these locations. Finding it can be a bit of a challenge. In this guide, we will cover where to find the Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel in Elden Ring.

You’ll need to head to the Liurnia region to find this tunnel. It’s towards the center of the map, on the northeast side of the area’s lake. We recommend making your way to the Academy of Raya Lucaria, the major castle in the area. From there, you’ll want to head northeast, to the east of the large bridge connecting the Academy to the mainland. The tunnel will be tucked into a small corner, and it could be a little challenging to find.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you arrive, head down the elevator, and you’ll find a site of grace you can activate. Now, you should fast travel to this position whenever you need to visit it. The boss at this location, the Crystalians, has a Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell that you can give to the Twin Maidan Husks at the Roundtable Hold.