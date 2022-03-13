Where to find the Ringed Finger in Elden Ring

Are you a fan of invasions? Do you want to embody the full aspect of an invader each time you enter someone’s world? The Ringed Finger weapon will help you with that. Though this weapon is not directly related to the idea of invasion, the sight of it reminds us of the bloody finger you use to enter someone’s world unannounced. Here is where you can find the Ringed Finger in Elden Ring.

You may have come across the area where this weapon is and not realized it. This weapon resides in the Mt. Gelmir Hero’s Grave dungeon. To reach this area, you will first need to make it to Altus Plateau. This is done by either finding the two Dectus Medallion halves and taking the Grand Lift of Dectus or by traveling through the mountainous dungeon from the Liurnia region. Once you reach the area, you will need to travel around the eastern section of Altus Plateau to get up into the mountains where the dungeon is.

When you reach the dungeon, you will notice that there is a chariot that runs up and down the sloped floor inside. To dodge the chariot, you will need to duck into the various alcoves in the walls. Make your way down the ramp until the floor turns entirely to lava. Jump into the alcove that contains a raised floor but don’t walk into the tunnel.

Wait for the chariot to pass and run into the lava. Duck into the alcove in the lava. The chariot won’t go any farther than that point in the lava. Wait for the chariot to leave again and follow the lava path down to the bottom and to the left. You will find a small room at the bottom that contains a chest. Open the chest to get the Ringed Ringer.