Where to find the Ritual Shield Talisman in Elden Ring

The Ritual Shield Talisman is one for those who are true warriors. It is also useful for those who have low health and often die from a single hit. This Talisman raises your defense when your HP is at maximum. Hopefully, with this talisman equipped, you can say goodbye to getting one-shot by enemies who are more powerful than they appear. Here is where you can find the Ritual Shield Talisman in Elden Ring.

To obtain this talisman, you will need to make your way into the capital city. This isn’t the easiest task in the world. To do this, you need to obtain at least two Great Runes and defeat the Draconic Tree Sentinel boss. Two obtain the Great Runes, you can defeat Godrick, Radahn, or Rykard. Defeating at least two of these bosses will get you access to the capital after you defeat the Draconic Tree Sentinel that blocks the entrance to it.

Once you get inside the capital city, make your way down to the main road at the bottom. Follow it to an archway on the right next to where an Erdtree Avatar spawns. Here, you will find a Site of Grace. From there, continue onward to the dragon’s wing and climb it. Continuing along that path will lead you to the West Capital Rampart Site of Grace. From there, follow the wall past the gargoyle and keep going up the hill on the other side of the tree root. Along this path, you will fight two Duelists. At the top of the hill, you will find the Ritual Shield Talisman in front of a coliseum.