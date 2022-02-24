The more you explore Elden Ring, the more items you can find to add to your inventory. These items will have varying uses, and they might be critical to certain NPCs you encounter as you explore the game. For those who enjoy using spells, the Royal House Scroll is helpful to give to sorceries to then teach you spells. You’ll have to find this item, first, and it’s hidden in the world. In this guide, we cover where to find the Royal House Scroll in Elden Ring.

You can find the Royal House Scroll by exploring to the southwest of The First Step grace, right before you make it to the Bridge of Sacrifice. It will be to the northwest of the Forlong Hound Evergaol stone if you’ve found it. We have the exact location pictured below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It will be next to a variety of enemies that we highly recommend you eliminate first. These enemies won’t be too much of a challenge if you pick them off one by one, especially the magic users who can hit you from afar. After you’ve cleaned them all up, head to the top of the ruin, where one of the magic users would be firing their spells, and grab the scroll from the corpse to add to your inventory.