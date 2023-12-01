WoW Classic: Season of Discovery has plenty of secrets and ways for players to find the new runes that are scattered across the world of Azeroth. This includes the Rustling Bush, an odd interactable object hunter players will want to find to unlock a helpful rune early in their Season of Discovery Journey.

To help you know what to do when you find this bush and what reward you’ll get for doing so, we’ve put together this guide with details on where to find the Rustling Bush in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery, as well as the reward you get, and coordinates so the hunt isn’t a long or difficult one.

Finding the Rustling Bush in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery

The Rustling Bush can be found in every starting zone in Season of Discovery, these being Dun Morogh, Durotar, Mulgore, and Tedrassil. They will look like ordinary bushes, but they will stand out much more in certain areas due to the setting.

For my Orc hunter, the Rustling Bush was very obvious, given that the Durotar area is very barren, but for Night Elves, it may be a little tricky to spot. Below, we have listed the coordinates for the Rustling Bush in each zone so you can find them quickly, regardless of your race and area.

Zone Coordinates Dun Morogh 28.8 49.8 Durotar 40.6 52.0 Mulgore 59.0 54.6 Tedrassil 59.0 54.6

What To Do With Rustling Bush In WoW Classic: Season of Discovery

To interact with the Rustling Bush correctly and get the Master Marksman Rune, you will need to use the Hunters Mark spell you unlock at level 6. You can learn this spell from the hunter trainer. Target the Rustling Bush and then use Hunters Mark, which will reveal an enemy poacher.

Now, you will need to kill this enemy, though unlike some, such as the Wandering Swordsman, they aren’t rare or too difficult, so you should have no issue taking them down.

Once they are defeated, you can loot them and get the Rune of Marksmanship; interact with this rune in your backpack to add it to your rune selection, and you can then attach this to your chest piece and get its passive effect.

This rune is a great boon for hunters, especially in the early game, as it gives you a 5% increased critical strike chance and reduces the cost of your shot abilities, such as Arcane Shot, by 25%, so you will have less mana usage. You can fire off more powerful attacks more often!