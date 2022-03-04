Where to find the Scorpion Stinger dagger in Elden Ring

The Scorpion Stinger dagger is a unique weapon in Elden Ring. With it, you can give your opponent Scarlot Rot, a deadly damage over time (DOT) effect that will make it more difficult to beat in combat. If you’re facing a particularly difficult boss, the Scorpion Stinger dagger can make short work of them. In this guide, we’ll cover where you need to go to find the Scorpion Stinger dagger in Elden Ring.

You’ll need to travel down to the Lake of Rot. You can find it to the south of Nokstell, the Eternal City. First, you’ll have to go down the area’s elevator and proceed through the river. From there, at the Lake of Rot, you need to make your way south.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You have to make your way across the Lake of Rot to the Grand Cloister. Activate the site of grace there, go right down the stairs, and jump onto the ledges. There will be a gap in a jump on the other side; fall down the gap, and proceed down the ledges to the bottom. From there, proceed through the multiple enemies, and inside the chamber will be a chest with the weapon inside. We highly recommend using it against any troublesome bosses or other players.