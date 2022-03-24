Where to find the Serpent-God’s Curved Sword in Elden Ring

Among healing items, an unexpected one is the Serpent-God’s Curved Sword. This weapon, while not the strongest, has the perk of giving you health back each time you defeat an enemy. This buff is great if you are struggling to stay alive while traversing the various dungeons of the Lands Between. Here is where you can find the Serpent-God’s Curved Sword in Elden Ring.

To obtain this weapon, you first need to make your way to Liurnia. This is the region to the north of Limgrave past Stormveil Castle. To reach this area, you will need to travel through Stormveil Castle and defeat both Margit and Godrick. If you think this will be too difficult, you can also take the cliffside route to the east of Stormveil Castle. This route is next to the broken bridge before the entrance to Margit’s arena. Both routes will lead you to the Lake-Facing Cliff Site of Grace.

From the Site of Grace, make your way across Liurnia to the north. In the northern part of the lake, you will see a small river that flows through a ravine. Follow the river to the northeast and you will run into multiple platforms connected by ladders. Go through this dungeon until you reach the section where you fight two harpy-like enemies next to an elevator. Before fighting them, turn to the right and climb up the ladder to the platform above. Go across the thin walkway over to where the giant Land Octopus is. The weapon is next to the giant Land Octopus.