Where to find the Shadow Bait incantation in Elden Ring

The Shadow Bait incantation may not sound useful, but it has some practical uses. If you are having trouble with a few enemies, cast the Shadow Bait incantation to make those enemies chase a streak instead of you. It definitely makes things easier when you are trying to avoid getting hit and you are down to your last Crimson Flask. Here is where you can find the Shadow Bait incantation in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find this incantation, you first need to reach the sewers of Leyndell, Capital City. To get into the city, you will first need to obtain two Great Runes from the previous areas. Once you have two Great Runes, defeat the boss that blocks the entrance to the city and you will be allowed in. After you get into the city, make your way down to the dragon statue. Go underneath of it and find the well. This will take you down to the sewers. Follow the path to reach the Underground Roadside Site of Grace.

From the Site of Grace, make a left out of the doors and climb down the ladder on your right. This will lead you to a room with a lot of pipes. Traverse the pipes to the other side of the room. Be careful, there are a lot of imp enemies that will jump you along the way and it is easy to lose your footing. Go through the doorway in the wall on the far side. Follow the path and it will take you to a room with a large enemy. You can ignore the enemy. Most likely it will not attack you. Grab the item in the center of the room to get the incantation.