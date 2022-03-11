Where to find the Silver Mirrorshield in Elden Ring

The Silver Mirrorshield is perhaps the best magic shield you can find in the Lands Between. With a whopping 89 magic damage negation, you will be protected from any spell that happens to come at you. This shield even has 100 physical damage negation as well to keep you protected from those pesky weapon attacks. Here is where you can find the Silver Mirrorshield in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find this shield, you will first need to travel to the Mountaintops of the Giants. This can only be done after you defeat Morgott in the capital city. When you reach the Mountaintops of the Giants, you will be able to get the items needed to reach the Consecrated Snowfield. This is done by retrieving two medallions halves and using the Grand Lift of Rold. The medallion halves can be found in the following areas:

Haligtree Secret Medallion (Left) – Make you way through Castle Sol in the north section of the Mountaintops of the Giants. Defeat Commander Niall and go to the rooftop to find the medallion piece.

Haligtree Secret Medallion (Right) – Found in the Village of the Albinaurics in Liurnia. Albus will be camoflaged as a pot. Strike the pot and talk to him to retrieve the medallion piece.

Once you have both medallion pieces, go to the Grand Lift of Rold and use it to get to the Consecrated Snowfield.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the snowfield, head north to the Apostate Derelict. This church is in the northernmost section of the snowfield. There is a Walking Mausoleum next to the church that shoots out magic. Be careful on the ride up to the area since the magic can damage you heavily if you get hit. The Silver Mirrorshield is lying in front of the woman inside the church.