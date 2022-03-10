Where to find the Silver Scarab in Elden Ring

The Silver Scarab is perhaps one of the best talismans you can find in the Lands Between. This magnificent item raises your item discovery stat by an astounding 75 points. With this item equipped, you no longer need to worry about the hours of endless farming just to get one item. Unfortunately, you won’t be finding this item until pretty late in the game. Here is where you can find the Silver Scarab in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find the Silver Scarab, you will need to get your hands on two special items; the two halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion. Of course, the game doesn’t tell you where you can find these items to operate the Grand Lift of Rold. Check the following areas:

Haligtree Secret Medallion (Left) – Found in Castle Sol on the rooftop after defeating Commander Niall.

Haligtree Secret Medallion (Right) – Talk to Albus in the Village of the Albinaurics. He is initially disguised as a pot. Strike the pot and speak with him to obtain the medallion piece.

When you have both halves of the medallion, go to the Grand Lift of Rold and use it to reach the pathway to the Haligtree.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the bottom of the lift, follow the pathway forward until you see a set of stairs on your left. Go up the stairs to the first platform. You will see a broken railing. Jump off the platform to land on an invisible platform below you. Follow the invisible platform over to the hallway. In the hallway, you will find some Glovewort. Strike the wall behind the Glovewort to make it disappear and reveal the chest with the Silver Scarab.