Where to find the Space Roxy Keychain in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

The Pizzaplex is filled with collectibles for you to find. Among the collectibles you can discover in the Fazer Blast area is the Space Roxy Keychain. Before you can get this item, however, you will first need to get into Fazer Blast. Here is where you can find the Space Roxy Keychain in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get into the Fazer Blast area, you will first need to obtain the Party Pass. This item is necessary to get past the security robot that guards the elevator leading to Fazer Blast. You can get the Party Pass by breaking into Chica’s greenroom in Rockstar Row. Once you have the Party Pass, give it to the robot to enter Fazer Blast.

Now that you are inside Fazer Blast, head to the left. You will see two doorways. One of the doorways will say no entry above it. Go through the door without the no entry sign to access the hallways. Take the first door on the left to enter a small bathroom. On the toilet is a present that contains the Space Roxy Keychain.