Where to find the Storage Cell in Slime Rancher 2

There are a lot of things to collect in Slime Rancher 2 from the different Slimes to fruits and gadget parts. Gadget parts are used to craft different items and build upgrades at the Fabricator. One of the items you can find hidden on Rainbow Island is the Storage Cell. You may have seen this item appear on the Fabricator as a part requires to upgrade the Tank Booster. This guide will show you where you can find the Storage Cell in Slime Rancher 2.

How to get the Storage Cell in Slime Rancher 2

Similar to items like the blueprint for the Med Station, you will end up finding the Storage Cell in a supply pod somewhere on Rainbow Island. If you want to get the item, you will first need to unlock the Starlight Strand section of the map. This is the area to the south of the Rainbow Fields and is unlocked by removing a Cotton Gordo and activating a machine to destroy the stone pillars blocking the teleporter leading to the region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you gain access to the Starlight Strand region, make your way to the area marked on the map above. In this location, you will find a shallow river that you are able to stand in. This river will lead to a small cave with a door with a rainbow crystal. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to open this door right away. To open it, you need the Plort of a Honey Slime.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have at least one Honey Plort, make your way back to the cave and look up. You will see a statue of a Honey Slime on the roof of the cave. Shoot the Honey Plort at the statue and it will glow, opening the door. Go into the cave and you will find the supply pod that contains the Storage Cell.