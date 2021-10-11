Where to find the Supercharger shotgun in Far Cry 6

The Supercharger shotgun is one of the best weapons Far Cry 6 has to offer and getting it can be a little tricky. This weapon is pure power and can destroy any enemy at close range. It comes pre-equipped with a silencer and a perk to make the silencer cool faster.

To obtain the Supercharger, you will first need to go out to the GDP Oil Platform. This FND Base is located in the northwestern region of Yara out off the coast of Aguas Lindas. You will need to take a boat out there and clear it if you haven’t already. If it’s not already cleared, try hard not to alert any of the guards. This place is crawling with enemies and reinforcements can only come via helicopter.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have the base cleared, take a look around for a group of shipping crates. One of the crates will be blocking an open crate. That craft is connected to a crane. Use the picture below for reference if needed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have located the crane. Use the nearby zipline to get down to the lower platform of the oil rig. Look around for the control room for the crane. It is labeled with the number 16. Head inside the control room and located the button you can interact with. It is right below the window. This will make the crane raise the shipping container.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the shipping container is lifted, head back up to the upper platform. Inside the large shipping crate that is open will be a chest containing the Supercharger shotgun.