Where to find the Switch Handle in Resident Evil Village – Shadows of Rose

The dark dungeon of Castle Dimistrescu is a horrible place to be trapped, especially when there is a mysterious ooze that is coming after you and you keep seeing alternate versions of yourself being tortured. As you progress through the Shadows of Rose DLC in Resident Evil: Village, you will come across a door that requires a Switch Handle so that you can continue through the dungeon. This guide will show you where you can find the Switch Handle in Resident Evil: Village – Shadows of Rose.

Switch Handle location in Shadows of Rose

As you progress through the Shadows of Rose DLC in Resident Evil: Village, you will find a door that requires a Cell Key to open. Upon opening the door, Rose will meet an alternate version of herself that she then proceeds to follow through the dungeon. Considering this is pretty normal for a Resident Evil game, you will eventually find yourself getting stopped by a large metal door that requires a Switch Handle to open. Unfortunately, the box that Switch Handle is normally in is empty. Time to find another.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go through the only door in the room that is slightly ajar. It is to the left of the large metal door blocking your path. Inside the small room, you will see a note telling you to venture deeper into the dungeon. Crouch and go through the small hole to the right of the note. This will lead you to a hallway with two paths. Take the path leading straight that leads to a cell door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go through the cell door and enter the small hole on your left by crouching. Follow the path past multiple dead versions of Rose. Once on the other side, turn to the left to find the Switch Handle. You will get a short cutscene as you walk through the door to get it. Turn to the left of the Switch Handle location to find a locked door. Interact with it to unlock it and walk through to get back to the hallway.