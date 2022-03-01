Where to find the Sword of Night and Flame in Elden Ring

The more powerful weapons you can find early on in your Elden Ring journey through the Lands Between is called the Sword of Night and Flame. This weapon is tucked away in a hidden location. Still, if you find it early on, you’ll be able to add it to your arsenal and become a destructive force that will destroy most foes you encounter, making it much easier to become the Elden Lord. In this guide, we cover where you need to find the Sword of Night and Flame in Elden Ring.

You can find this weapon in the Caria Manor region, located in the northwest part of the Liurnia region. You’ll need to make your way to the Manor and progress through the first floor. When you reach the site of grace called Manor Lower Level, you’re nearly there. You’ll find yourself crossing various bridges with ghostly blue knights that spawn. Past them, and take a left turn until you reach a dead end. On your left, jump down onto a lower building.

From there, jump down one more level, and there will be a small opening with a ladder you can take. Go down the ladder into the study, and the Sword of Night and Flame will be inside the chest. It’s a weapon that requires you have 12 Strength, 12 Dexterity, 24 Intelligence, and 24 Faith to use, scaling off all four of those Attributes, primarily with Intelligence and Faith.