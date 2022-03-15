Where to find the Triple Scoop Marker in Roblox Find the Markers

Roblox Find the Markers asks you to find various markers across the map. There are over 170 markers to find in the game and some of them are harder to find than others. Thankfully, each marker provides a hint on where you can find it. The Triple Scoop Marker’s hint is: “Inside the terrain in the Candyland biome.” So, your first step is to head to the Candyland biome which is located next to the Winter biome.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you get there, you’ll want to hop on top of the mushrooms left of the Gingerbread house. Then, you’ll want to jump up on a couple more until you get to the huge arch. Walk across to the other end until you reach the giant, orange lollipop. When you look down, you’ll see that there’s a tiny ledge you can fall onto. Drop down and carefully walk to the right. There, you’ll see that a part of the terrain is transparent and inside it is the Triple Scoop Marker. Simply walk in and touch it to obtain the marker.

Also in the Candyland biome is the Candy Cane Marker. We recommend that you pick that one up if you haven’t already.