Where to find the Troll’s Hammer in Elden Ring

The Troll’s Hammer is a tough enough tool that it is used by the Stonedigger Trolls to crack open bedrock. If that doesn’t say tough, nothing does. This colossal weapon hits as hard as you’d expect. As a bonus, it deals fire damage to those unfortunate enough to get struck by it. Of course, that fire damage comes at the cost of needing to level up your faith stat to wield it. The Troll’s Hammer comes equipped with the Troll’s Roar weapon art that generates a powerful shockwave to throw enemies back. Here is where you can find the Troll’s Hammer in Elden Ring.

To obtain this weapon, you will first need to make your way to the Altus Plateau region. To reach this area, you will need to obtain the two halves of the Dectus Medallion. One is found in Fort Haight and the other is found in Fort Faroth. Once you have both, you can take the Grand Lift of Dectus up from Liurnia. You can also brave the dungeons that connect Liurnia to Altus Plateau. We do not recommend these tunnels if you feel like you are under-leveled since they can be a bit difficult.

Once you reach Altus Plateau, make your way to the Old Altus Tunnel. This dungeon can be found by heading north from either pathway you took to reach the plateau. Go down into the ravine that leads to the Shaded Castle. You will find the entrance to the dungeon on the left. You will need two Swordstone Keys to access it. In the dungeon, follow the path to the large room with two knight enemies at the bottom near a shack. Inside the shack, you will find the Troll’s Hammer.