For anyone who focuses on boosting intelligence in Elden Ring, Raya Lucaria is the place to go. The academy is home to scholars and contains plenty of items that increase sorcery. One such item is the Twinsage Glinstone Crown. You’ll notice several mages wearing the crown while exploring the area, and there is a way you can get it for yourself. Here’s where to find the Twinsage Glintstone Crown in Elden Ring.

You will first have to find your way into the academy. To do so, you’ll need to find the key to get through the barrier. Once you’ve broken down the magical ward, you’ll need to progress through until you reach the Debate Parlor Site of Grace. It is revealed after you beat the Red Wolf of Radagon.

The next bit requires some parkour. Head to the left up a set of stairs and jump onto the rooftops. You’ll encounter two marionette soldiers before you’ll notice a ladder leading higher up. The path leads to a bridge with three imp statues and a sorcerer. Jump onto the lower level until you find a rooftop with two more marionette archers. Jump to the level below them and look for the circular building to the northeast. This is the first building you encounter when entering the academy.

At this point, you should have jumped down five times. Before you hop across, take a look at the scaffolding to the right. Beneath it lies your target, a crystal crab. Head over to the circular building and make your way down the scaffolding. Take out the two marionette soldiers and head for the crab. It doesn’t put up a fight and you may feel bad for putting it down but the end result is worth it. The crab drops the Twinsage Glintstone Crown once defeated.