Where to find the Two Fingers Heirloom in Elden Ring

The Two Fingers Heirloom is a must for those who are working on an intelligence-based build. This is because the Two Fingers Heirloom increases your intelligence stat by five points. That is one of the biggest point jumps you can get from a piece of gear outside of the two Soreseals. Here is where you can find the Two Fingers Heirloom in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this talisman, you will need to travel to Liurnia. This is the region to the north of Limgrave. To reach Liurnia, you will either need to go through Stormveil Castle and beat both Margit and Godrick or take the alternate path along the cliffs to the east of Stormveil near the broken bridge. Both paths will lead you to the Lake-Facing Cliff Site of Grace. Make sure not to miss it since it can be hard to spot sometimes. If this is your first time coming to this area, you may need to speak with Melina before you can continue.

From the Site of Grace, you will want to locate the part of the cliff that has the tombstones sticking out of it. You can use these tombstones to get to the bottom of the cliff. Once you reach the bottom, travel north to where the Purified Ruins are on the map above. The ruins are not far from the Liurnia HIghway South Site of Grace. When you reach the ruins, search the area for some wooden planks on the ground. These planks can be destroyed to reveal a staircase leading into the ground. Follow the staircase down to a small room with a chest. Inside the chest is the talisman.