Where to find the Uchigatana in Elden Ring

The Uchigatana is a katana you can find in Elden Ring. You can find it in the open world, at a specific location, but you’ll need to go out of your way to add it to your arsenal. In this guide, we cover where you need to go to find the Uchigatana in Elden Ring and what dungeon you need to explore.

The Uchigatana will be in the Deathtocuehd Catacombs. You can find this location to the north of Limgrave and the Warmaster’s Shack northeast. You can find this area by going to the east of the Stormhill Shack, just before you make your way to the Stormveil Castle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once inside the Deathtouched Catacombs, proceed through the tunnels and go to the left. You’ll encounter multiple skeletons along the way. Eliminate them, jump down to the ground floor and turn around. There will be a doorway you can access on the left side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Proceed through the hallway and head to the left again. There will be a handful of skeleton archers waiting for you. After you fight them, the dead body hanging over the side will have the Uchigatana. You’ll be able to use it any time and upgrade it throughout your Elden Ring adventure.