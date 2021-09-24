Where to find the underground passage in Diablo 2: Resurrected

The quests in Diablo 2: Resurrected are going to have you running through hordes of enemies, searching far and wide for the specific location of your next task. The correct destination may not always be directly told to you, though. For example, when searching for Cain in the first act, you’ll need to find the Underground Passage to make it over to the Dark Wood. Finding the underground passage can be a little tricky, though, and it’s easy to find yourself lost in the wilderness.

When you’re looking for the Underground Passage, you want to investigate the Stony Field. You’ll find this location connected to the Cold Plains. You may have already encountered it while searching for the Sisters’ Burial Grounds in the previous quest.

It becomes much easier to find the Underground Passage once you know the correct location you need to search. What you’re looking for is a small cave entrance that goes into the ground. You can easily mistake it for some grouped rocks. However, on your map, it should look like a small purple icon. When you approach it, you should be able to down into the depths.

Unfortunately, the location of the Underground Passage in the Stony Field changes. It won’t be the same for everyone, and it won’t be the same if you restart the game on the same character. While you can’t know the exact location, we can inform you of the region you need to search.