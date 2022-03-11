Where to find the Unendurable Frenzy incantation in Elden Ring

Madness is a new mechanic for a Souls game. This status condition works like bleed or frostbite and damages you when the bar gets filled. One of the best incantations you can find in the Lands Between in Unendurable Frenzy. This incantation causes you to spew a violent burst of yellow flames that heavily damages foes caught in it. Here is where you can find Unendurable Frenzy incantation in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this incantation, you first need to make your way to the Consecrated Snowfield using the Secret Haligtree Medallion. To get the medallion, you first need to defeat Morgott in the capital city and make your way to the Mountaintops of the Giants. You can find the two halves of the medallion in the following areas:

Secret Haligtree Medallion (Left) – Found in Castle Sol in the Mountaintops of the Giants. You must defeat Commander Niall and access the roof of the castle to obtain the medallion piece.

Secret Haligtree Medallion (Right) – Given to you by Albus in the Village of the Albinaurics. He will be disguised as a pot. Break the bot and talk to him to obtain the medallion piece.

Once you have both pieces of the medallion, head to the Grand Lift of Rold and use it to reach the Consecrated Snowfield.

Once in the snowfield, make your way to the Yelough Anix Ruins to the southwestern section of the area. You will be looking for a staircase leading into the ground that is surrounded by walls. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to get over the walls unless you walk around the other walls first. You can also have an enemy in the area break the walls to get in. Head down into the tunnel to find the incantation inside a chest.