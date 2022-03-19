Where to find the Venomous Fang in Elden Ring

The Venomous Fang is a melee weapon that has innate poison damage so you can make your opponent’s health bar decay slowly. This interesting weapon is easy to handle and can be used by almost any starting class. Getting your hands on this weapon isn’t very easy and requires you to trek through a dangerous dungeon. Here is where you can find the Venomous Fang in Elden Ring.

To obtain the Venomous Fang, you will first need to make your way over to the Caelid region. This is the region that is to the east of Limgrave and the Mistwood. You will know when you reach the area because the ground will turn a reddish color and you will see a lot of fires. If you came here early, be careful of the enemies as they will be pretty powerful.

Once you enter the Caelid region, make your way along the main road until you find the telescope. It will be near one of the Finger Readers that you may have seen along your journey and the Smoldering Wall Site of Grace. From there, head east until you reach a ravine. Along the ravine will be some tree roots. Use the roots to reach a cave in the wall of the ravine. This is the Abandoned Cave. Progress through this dungeon until you find a room with a bunch of flower enemies in it. Be careful, the entire area is filled with Scarlet Rot. Once the enemies are taken care of, look for the pile of destroyed Abductor Virgins. Use these as a means to climb up to the cliff above and obtain the weapon.