Where to find the Whetstone Knife in Elden Ring – how to use it and what it does

The Whetstone Knife is a vital item that players can get their hands on early in Elden Ring. To get the Whetstone Knife, players will want to make their way to Gatefront Ruins. You can get there by heading to the Church of Elleh after arriving in Limgrave.

From the Church of Elleh, make your way through the trees to the north and then down to the ruined town. This is the Gatefront Ruin. If you sneak around to the left you can come in from the side and backstab some guards. You mostly want to slowly make your way through the town until you reach the point marked on the map below.

Here, you will find a staircase that runs down beneath the earth, and you can follow it down to find a chest. There are no enemies down here, so no need for caution. Inside the chest, you will find the Whetstone Knife and the Storm Stomp Ash of War.

How to use the Whetstone Knife

Once you have the Whetstone Knife, you can visit any Site of Grace and select the “Ashe of War” option when resting at it. This will allow you to place new Weapon Arts on any weapon that you have in your possession.