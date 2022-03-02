Where to find the Wraith Calling Bell in Elden Ring

There are plenty of secrets to uncover while exploring Elden Ring’s vast map. These can range from powerful weapons to useful shields. However, not everything you find will be a standard piece of equipment. A great example of this is the Wraith Calling Bell. This handy item calls upon wraiths to fly out and attack your target. It’s a nice trick to have up your sleeve if combat gets dicey, and it’s easy to locate.

The Wraith Calling Bell is just a little ways past the Laskyar Ruins. The exact location of where you’ll obtain it is pinpointed above, but the entrance can be tricky to find. First, travel northwest from the Site of Grace for the Laskyar Ruins.

On your way there, you’ll run into some wraiths. You can fight them alone or with a summon but it’s easier if you just run straight past them and continue in your direction.

At the marker, you’ll want to look around for a set of stairs leading down into a tomb that’s hidden inside of a ruined building. There are no enemies ahead. Just open the gate you find and then open the treasure chest that’s behind it.

The Wraith Calling Bell can be mapped to a quick slot and used in battle. It’s a great option if your character lacks other means of ranged weaponry, and the wraiths themselves travel pretty far to hit their target. You can ring the bell repeatedly and have multiple wraiths attack in rapid succession, but be mindful of your FP, as each use costs 7 FP.