Where to find the Beast Crest Heater Shield in Elden Ring

While weapons are important in Elden Ring, shields are equally as valuable. It’s best to have a shield that can withstand attacks better than the those that come with a few classes at the start of the game as soon as possible. The Beast Crest Heater Shield is a perfect example of a valuable shield that can improve your defense early on, and it’s relatively easy to get your hands on.

To find the Beast Crest Heater Shield, you’ll first need to head to the Site of Grace at Saintsbridge. It can be found by going northeast of the Gatefront Ruins. There are a lot of high cliffs you’ll need to navigate in order to avoid fall damage.

Do a 180 when you’re at the Saintsbridge Site of Grace and follow the path. Up ahead will be a camp guarded by a soldier and wolf. Take them out and make your way toward the right of the spike walls to find a tent.

Jump across the rock formation and hide behind that tent. There will be multiple enemies patrolling this area, including one to the right that might sneak up and catch you by surprise, as well as a Beast Crest Heater Knight. Stealth behind the soldiers and backstab them. You can fight the knight if you want, but it’s easier to wait for him to temporarily leave the area.

At the front of the tent is a treasure chest. Open it up and you’ll find the Beast Crest Heater Shield. This is a medium shield with great stats and only a level 10 strength requirement. It’s especially useful for the early parts of Elden Ring, when you’ll really need as much defense as possible.