Where to find the Wrath of Gold incantation in Elden Ring

Do you remember the Wrath of God miracle from the Dark Souls trilogy? Well, that miracle has been rebranded as the Wrath of Gold in Elden Ring. Discovered when the Elden Ring shattered, the Wrath of Gold incantation creates an explosive shockwave that damages and throws back enemies around you. Charging this incantation increases the size of the shockwave you produce. Here is where you can find the Wrath of Gold incantation in Elden Ring.

To obtain this incantation, you first need to make your way to Altus Plateau. If you haven’t been there before, there are two ways that you can reach it. You can either find both halves of the Dectus Medallion and take the Grand Lift of Dectus up or you can traverse the dungeons that connect Liurnia to Altus Plateau. If you are under-leveled, you may want to avoid taking the dungeons since the boss can be a bit difficult. The two halves of the Dectus Medallion can be found in Fort Haight and Fort Faroth.

Once you reach the Altus Plateau, make your way to the forested area where the Minor Erdtree is. This entire area is surrounded by ruins and Wormfaces. These enemies spew Curse just like Basilisks so be careful of instant death. The part of the ruins you are looking for is to the southeast of the Minor Erdtree. In this area, you will find a group of Wormfaces surrounding a set of stairs leading into the ground. You can lure them away on horseback if you don’t feel comfortable confronting them, though they can get caught on the various rocks of the ruins. Once the enemies are gone, go down the stairs and open the chest to get the incantation.